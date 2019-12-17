KRON4 Morning Buzz: Klay Thompson professes his true love

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz -guys don’t make this mistake – Klay Thompson is in the doghouse after professing his true love.

Hint: it isn’t his girlfriend, actress Laura Harrier.

In a recent interview for GQ’s “10 Essentials” series, Thompson named his beloved pooch Rocco, boating, his KT line sneakers, and socks to name a few things.

Thompson had posted a video on Instagram about his feature, and Harrier had commented “Ummm.”

Alas all is well for the happy couple – Thompson made a tongue-in-cheek reply to Harrier’s comment, complete with kissy-face emoji.

