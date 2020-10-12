KRON4 Morning Buzz: Lakers win 17th NBA championship

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Lakers won their 17th NBA championship Sunday night, beating Miami Heat 106-93.

The win garnered a crowd of hundreds of people, with some 76 who were celebrating a bit too roughly — police arrested some for throwing items, failing to disperse and vandalism.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News