KRON4 Morning Buzz: Lakers win 17th NBA championship

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Lakers won their 17th NBA championship Sunday night, beating Miami Heat 106-93.
The win garnered a crowd of hundreds of people, with some 76 who were celebrating a bit too roughly — police arrested some for throwing items, failing to disperse and vandalism.
