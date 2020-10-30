KRON4 Morning Buzz: Larussa re-hired to manage White Sox

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Tony Larussa just turned 76 and was just re-hired as manager of the White Sox.

Now he’s the oldest MLB manager.. He was the “youngest” when the Sox first hired him as skipper in 1979.

Larussa was 34 years old when he started there, and now 34 years after he left the White Sox he’s back for more.

Needless to say the game has changed a lot.

Even from when he was leading the Oakland A’s back in 1986, through a triumphant but turbulent 1989 earthquake World Series with the Giants, and right up until he left Oakland in 1995.

Oakland is kind of famous for comeback kids… Jon Gruden was 35 when he first coached the Raiders in 1998. They fired him 0-1 and brought him back in 2018, 17 years later.

