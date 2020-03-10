SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – LeBron says he won’t play if nobody comes to the games, and is Tom Brady launching a Hollywood screen test or is he testing the waters for a move to LA?

Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is saying there’s no way he will play games to arenas with zero fans, as coronavirus concerns grip the NBA.

“We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible,” James told The Associated Press. “I ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. So if I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has launched 199 Productions – a multi-platform content company that will produce stories covering sports, entertainment, health, and wellness.

