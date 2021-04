SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Now that work from home is coming to an end for some, Levi’s is predicting what’s the most trendy jean fit for the return to office.

The short answer is, we’re not losing the work from home comfort: Jeggings are definitely out.

The CEO of Levi’s says all signs point to wider legs and higher waists.

Or the so-called high and loose ‘mom jeans.’