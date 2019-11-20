KRON4 Morning Buzz: Local piano company helping kids get involved in music

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – we’re giving sports a break and showing some love to music.

Darya shows you her musical repertoire – from her first violin, to her flute, then a harp!

Okay the harp was rented, but there’s a reason for that.

Turns out plenty of musical instruments are rented nowadays, and if you’re a parent looking to get your kiddos into music and are wondering how much it’ll cost, not to worry!

Jim Callahan with family-owned and operated Piedmont Piano Company in Oakland stops by to talk about their full line of pianos available for rental and more, making it possible for kids across the Bay to get involved in music even if you don’t own a piano. Where there’s a will, there’s a way!

Latest News Headlines: