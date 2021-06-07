KRON4 Morning Buzz: Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn’t stop him inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots.

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.

