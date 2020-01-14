KRON4 Morning Buzz: LSU wins national championship

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – college football crowns a new champion, and the Niners are getting ready for the showdown that leads to the Super Bowl, plus Darya’s idol Serena Williams finally gets the win but gives away the prize.

Looks like LSU knocked Clemson off its high horse, and now they have the title to prove it! It’s LSU’s first title of the CFP era.

Meanwhile closer to home the Niners are gearing up for the big game against the Packers this Sunday.

Back on the tennis courts, Serena Williams won the ASB Classic in New Zealand and announced she’d be donating her winnings of $43,000 to Australian bushfire relief.

