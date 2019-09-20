KRON4 Morning Buzz: Man moves in with shelter dog awaiting adoption

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the grand gesture Ariana Grande recently did for her pooches, plus a man moves in to an animal shelter to help generate buzz for a dog struggling to find a home.

Popstar Ariana Grande recently flew two of her pets to Glasgow, Scotland on a chartered plane with her crew and staff so they would be there to greet her when she returned to her hotel after a concert.

Reports are that her two dogs even got their own room in a penthouse suite where she was staying, all to help her relieve anxiety and help her “feel at home.”

Meanwhile in Kansas City, a man moved in with a shelter dog to help find her a home.

Queen has spent more than 400 nights at the Great Plains SPCA, so animal advocate Scott Poore decided to move in to keep her company while she waits.

He says Queen is a loving dog and he’s hoping the extra exposure might generate some leads for her and dogs like her.

