KRON4 Morning Buzz: March Madness reaches the Sweet 16

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 is set, with upsets across the board in the men’s tournament. Out of millions of brackets, none of them predicted the current matchups.

The first all-women NBA broadcast debuted with Megham McPeak and Kia Nurse on-call, Kayla Grey on the sidelines, and Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert in the studio.

Megan Rapinoe visits the White House with the US Women’s soccer team to advocate for equal pay.

The Olympics in Japan are set to go forward without foreign fans.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara throws in its bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Steph and Ayesha Curry appear on Sesame Street.