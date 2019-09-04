KRON4 Morning Buzz: Marin kid turned quarterback wins lottery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – a basketball legend thinks the media wants to mob him, but then he realizes they were there to meet the NFL’s richest running back!

Closer to home, a Marin kid turned quarterback just won the lottery – do you think his old friends are coming out of the woodwork?

Meanwhile a baseball comeback for the ages – and the embarrassing battle cry for women back in the day.

Check it all out in the video above!

Latest News Headlines: