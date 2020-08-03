KRON4 Morning Buzz: MLB and COVID

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The schedule of Major League Baseball continues to change due to COVID-19.

Most recently, more than a dozen members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for coronavirus since Opening Day, and over the weekend, multiple Cardinals players and staffers tested positive, too.

That postponed St. Louis’ series and the team’s Monday series opener agains the Tigers.

As of Monday, 18 different MLB games impacting a total of nine teams had been postponed due to COVID-19 cases. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News