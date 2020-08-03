KRON4 Morning Buzz: MLB and COVID

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The schedule of Major League Baseball continues to change due to COVID-19.

Most recently, more than a dozen members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for coronavirus since Opening Day, and over the weekend, multiple Cardinals players and staffers tested positive, too.

That postponed St. Louis’ series and the team’s Monday series opener agains the Tigers.

As of Monday, 18 different MLB games impacting a total of nine teams had been postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

Latest Stories: