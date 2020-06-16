KRON4 Morning Buzz: MLB season up in the air, WNBA a go

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We haven’t seen baseball stopped in its tracks since the ’89 earthquake, or the ’94 strike, but it appears the entire COVID season could be lost.

MLB pitched another return to play deal but the players refuse to swing at anything that involves a pay cut. The commission says if the players are done talking, the entire season could be done.

The NBA is also having trouble getting players to buy in to their plan. Some players don’t want to take part in the bubble playoffs over health concerns and isolation, while others think their energy would be better spent focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement than playing basketball.

But the women are a go – WNBA players agreed to a 22-game regular season starting in late July. All games including the playoffs will be in Florida.

