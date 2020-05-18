KRON4 Morning Buzz: More sports resume amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – NASCAR is back on track, as well as soccer in Germany.
Meanwhile in South Korea on Sunday, it was ladies only as FC Seoul put sex dolls in the stands to get their players pumped up. They later issued an apology.
The Michael Jordan documentary meanwhile continues to gain traction. In a recent poll, NBA fans voted on who is a better NBA player – Michael Jordan or LeBron James, and 73% voted for MJ.
Also over the weekend, virtual commencement ceremonies took place across the US – with a keynote speaker being former President Barack Obama himself.
