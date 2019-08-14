KRON4 Morning Buzz: More than you wanted to know about Antonio Brown’s feet

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Antonio Brown, Taco Bell, and a Christmas present for the Warriors.

Antonio Brown showed off his burned feet on Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” even going as far to say that he “got circumcised” on his feet.

Brown apparently burned his feet in a cryotherapy machine and reportedly wasn’t wearing the proper footwear.

Meanwhile the Taco Bell Hotel in Palm Springs sold out in just two minutes and everything you’d expect to see this in tacoasis is probably there, including Taco Bell-style decor, plenty of food, and merch.

The Golden State Warriors have also released their 2019-2020 schedule, with the very first home game at the new Chase Center slated for Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

