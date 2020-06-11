KRON4 Morning Buzz: NASCAR bans Confederate flag at its events

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – NASCAR made a big announcement Wednesday, saying it would ban Confederate flags from all of its events and races.
NASCAR said in a statement on its website that the Confederate lag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry.”
NASCAR’s decision comes two weeks after nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, and a direct plea from the sport’s top African American driver, Bubba Wallace.
