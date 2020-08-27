KRON4 Morning Buzz: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – NBA players have reportedly decided to resume the playoffs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. The decision comes after athletes banded together to stand against racial injustice and boycott games nationwide following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The league hopes to resume games on Friday.

