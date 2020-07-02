KRON4 Morning Buzz: NBA prepares to restart season in Orlando

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The NBA is preparing to restart its season at the their new campus at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando next week, but players have some questions.
ESPN reports players want clarity about how restrictive the “bubble” will be once they get to Orlando. For example, what are the rules if they want to leave?
More details will be released as the July 30 restart date nears.
