KRON4 Morning Buzz: NBA’s 1st Black female CEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: A Bay Area native is the NBA’s first Black female CEO, and she’s set out to change the game.

Cynthia Marshall, raised in the East Bay, first broke history as first Black president at her school. Then, she became the first Black cheerleader at Berkeley.

She’s now focused on “transforming the culture” with the Dallas Mavericks — something team owner Mark Cuban encourages her to do.

In an interview, she said it’s time to embrace all cultures.