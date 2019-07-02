KRON4 Morning Buzz: New Monopoly replaces cash with digital banker

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The beloved classic board game Monopoly is getting an update that may or may not be your cup of tea.

Hasbro recently announced a digital version of Monopoly that will do away with the classic paper money and adds a voice assistant to manage all the buying and selling.

You read that right – cash be gone!

Apparently you can say commands like “Pay Rent on Marvin Gardens” and the digital banker – Mr. Monopoly – will respond and move the payment to an opponent’s account.

The game is now available for purchase.

What do you think of the new game?