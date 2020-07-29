KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL cancels preseason

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in an open letter on Monday that there will be no preseason games for the NFL this year.

This comes as the sports world continues to be rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the NFL held its draft virtually to help curb the spread of the virus.

According to Goodell, late summer and early fall are usually “the most optimistic time of year for our fans and for all 32 teams.”

Latest Stories: