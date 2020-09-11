KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL fans boo Black Lives Matter

(KRON) — Trending now on the Morning Buzz — The Chiefs and Texans played in the first NFL game of the season Thursday night, but before the game they had a quiet tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Before the game, the team held a moment of silence while the teams locked arms.

A moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/srC0SlnWdh — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

It didn’t go well. The 16,000 or so fans that were actually able to attend during a pandemic could be heard booing during what was supposed to be a silent show of support for equality.

