KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL fans boo Black Lives Matter

(KRON) — Trending now on the Morning Buzz — The Chiefs and Texans played in the first NFL game of the season Thursday night, but before the game they had a quiet tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Before the game, the team held a moment of silence while the teams locked arms.
It didn’t go well. The 16,000 or so fans that were actually able to attend during a pandemic could be heard booing during what was supposed to be a silent show of support for equality.
