KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL, MLB updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The NFL just told teams they must practice at their home facilities because of the coronavirus.

That means the Raiders have no choice and can’t have camp in Napa as they had previously planned.

Their new training facility in Henderson, Nevada is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the MLB has negotiated to start the season later in the summer, but it appears there will not be a minor league at all.

At least 16 franchises have pledged to keep paying minor leaguers at least to the end of this month.

Latest Stories: