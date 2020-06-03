Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL, MLB updates

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The NFL just told teams they must practice at their home facilities because of the coronavirus.

That means the Raiders have no choice and can’t have camp in Napa as they had previously planned.

Their new training facility in Henderson, Nevada is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the MLB has negotiated to start the season later in the summer, but it appears there will not be a minor league at all.

At least 16 franchises have pledged to keep paying minor leaguers at least to the end of this month.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News