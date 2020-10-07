KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL players test positive

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz — coronavirus is spreading in the NFL.

COVID-19 has finally reached the Raiders. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is the first man down. He played 35 snaps against the Bills, so now Buffalo’s team has to watch out as well. It also leaves the question, who else on the Raiders has been around him? Meanwhile, the Raiders are continuing to watch Derek Carr and nine other players who got too close for COVID at a fundraiser.

And the Patriots have a third positive COVID case: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore somehow caught it, even after the great lengths the team went to to keep anybody who had been around Cam Newton separate. The methods included flying two planes to Monday’s game in Kansas City.

Now, the Chiefs are probably concerned because of how close Gilmore got to Patrick Mahomes during the recent game. Gilmore played every defensive snap in Monday’s game.

