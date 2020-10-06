KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL surveils players for COVID safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz, the National Football League is getting serious about making sure its players and coaches follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The NFL said it’s going to use a new video monitoring system and issue a complete ban on gatherings outside of its NFL practices and games. Multiple Raiders players have already been fined by the league for not wearing masks during a fundraising event.
Latest Stories:
- Eddie Van Halen dead from cancer at 65
- Stocks drop after Trump calls off stimulus talks
- How to send a ‘screaming telegram’ in San Francisco
- Large Trump sign appears in West Los Angeles
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Holiday shopping crowds dwindle