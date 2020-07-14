KRON4 Morning Buzz: NFL unveils face shield to protect players from COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With NFL training camps scheduled to start at the end of the month, the NFL has unveiled face shields for players’ helmets to protect them from COVID-19.

The face shield, designed by Oakley, already provides visors for the players.

The shield is apparently clear plastic with slits or holes in it that block any direct path of droplets, but still promotes air flow and doesn’t inhibit the ability to talk.

This is the first time since March that NFL players will be back on the field after conducting minicamps virtually.

There isn’t yet a timeline on when the helmets with face shields will debut.

