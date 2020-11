SAN FRANCISO (KRON) – The Masters kick off in Augusta amid rain. Tiger Woods hopes to repeat his comeback performance from last year.

The NFL found that the 49ers followed the correct protocells when Kendrick Bourne had contradictory COVID-19 test results.

Five college games are cancelled this week after cornavirus concerns.

Traverse Fitness in Richmond opens a American Ninja Warrior themed gym.

First US hub for air taxis planned in Orlando.