KRON4 Morning Buzz: No fans at Levi’s just yet

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – why Santa Clara County is pumping the brakes on opening Levi’s Stadium to live audiences.

While the state on Tuesday announced pro sporting venues would be allowed to reopen with modifications, Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department said stadiums/sporting venues in the county will not be allowed.

“We must all continue to prioritize reducing the spread of COVID-19, creating conditions that will allow our businesses, schools, and other community organizations to operate safely,” the Health Department said in the statement. “as we see COVID-19 rates rising in states across the U.S., and as we enter the winter months when risk will increase, we cannot take chances with the health and wellbeing of our community and forfeit the many sacrifices that have been made to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the county said in a statement.

