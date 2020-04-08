KRON4 Morning Buzz: Novato boy paints rocks of hope for community

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus pandemic is certainly taking its toll on people around the world.
As the crisis unfolds, it can bring about stress, anxiety, and depression among not only first responders and healthcare workers but also the general public as the days go on.
While some may donate money, food, or special services like free laundry during the pandemic, one Novato 6-year-old is doing something creative with paint and rocks in an effort to inspire some goodwill and bring on some smiles to his community.
Check it out in the video above.
