Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: Novato boy paints rocks of hope for community

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus pandemic is certainly taking its toll on people around the world.

As the crisis unfolds, it can bring about stress, anxiety, and depression among not only first responders and healthcare workers but also the general public as the days go on.

While some may donate money, food, or special services like free laundry during the pandemic, one Novato 6-year-old is doing something creative with paint and rocks in an effort to inspire some goodwill and bring on some smiles to his community.

Check it out in the video above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News