KRON4 Morning Buzz: Oakland hosts Tampa Bay in AL wild card game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – we’re all about the Oakland A’s and their one-and-done wild card game tonight in Oakland.

The Athletics are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays in the one-game AL wild card playoff.

Right now the Athletics are 52-9 on their home turf, hitting a collective batting average of .249 this season.

The Rays are 48-33 on the road, hitting 217 home runs as a team this season.

Game starts at 5:09 p.m. at the Coliseum.

