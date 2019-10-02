KRON4 Morning Buzz: Oakland hosts Tampa Bay in AL wild card game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – we’re all about the Oakland A’s and their one-and-done wild card game tonight in Oakland.
The Athletics are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays in the one-game AL wild card playoff.
Right now the Athletics are 52-9 on their home turf, hitting a collective batting average of .249 this season.
The Rays are 48-33 on the road, hitting 217 home runs as a team this season.
Game starts at 5:09 p.m. at the Coliseum.
