KRON4 Morning Buzz: Orange skies loomed over Giants and A’s games

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Orange skies loomed over both the Giants and A’s games yesterday as each Bay Area team beat their visiting opponents.

The 49ers practiced in preparation for the Cardinals who they will meet on Sunday. Both teams keeping an eye on air quality.

Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars fans will be able to buy limited attendance tickets this season.

The Raptors save their season over the Celtics and force game seven.

The Clippers beat the Nuggets and are one game away from their first Conference finals appearance.

The Women’s US Open continues.