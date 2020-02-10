KRON4 Morning Buzz: Oscars 2020 recap

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 92nd annual Academy Awards were presented in Hollywood Sunday night.

The big talker of the night was Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” which made history as it became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

“Parasite” also took home awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

Acting winners include Brad Pitt for best supporting actor, Renee Zellweger for best actress, Joaquin Phoenix for best actor and Laura Dern for best supporting actress.

Eminem made a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself,” with all of the song nominees also performing, including Elton John who won with longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin for their “Rocketman” song.

