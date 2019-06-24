KRON4 Morning Buzz: Over 2K people win NC lottery

The Flying Wallendas made history putting themselves up there!

Brother and sister Nik and Lijana Wallenda tight-walked over Times Square last night – 25 stories up!

When they met in the middle, he had to climb over her and it took them 17 tense minutes to each get to the other side.

Falling is a common nightmare – but what if you fall asleep and you wake up alone at the end of the line?

That’s what Tiffany Adams is claiming, saying she woke up still strapped in to the Air Canada plane she took from Quebec to Toronto.

Apparently nobody noticed her, they parked the plane, and went home.

She tried to call a friend but her cell phone ran out of battery. She found a flash light and managed to get the door open but it was too high to jump.

She said she was eventually rescued by a guy driving by in a luggage cart who helped her to get down.

What about if someone offered you $1,500 to swap seats?

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton offered a guy $1,500 so he could have more leg room on the 10-hour flight from Paris to North Carolina, but the guy said no!

Cam was actually traveling coach!

Everyone knows the odds of winning the lottery are bad – but the odds of 2,000 people winning have got to be even worse!

That’s what happened in North Carolina, where 2,014 people all got the same winning numbers!

The winning numbers were 0-0-0-0.

Now they all have to split the $7 million jackpot, which equals either $2,500 or $5,000 depending on the type of ticket they bought.

