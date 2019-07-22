KRON4 Morning Buzz: Pampers is making a ‘smart’ diaper

Live Now
Pampers is making a 'smart' diaper

SAN FRANICSCO (KRON) – There’s soon to be an app for your baby’s diaper!

Pampers has announced a lineup of smart diapers that it says will track a child’s urine – but not bowel movements – as well as sleep.

The Lumi by Pampers line, which Pampers says has a waitlist ahead of its U.S. launch this fall, includes an activity sensor that secures to a “landing” on the front of a baby’s diaper.

The app will display one of three diaper statuses: dry, wet, and very wet.

It comes with a baby monitor and a 10-day supply of diapers.

The sensor works with an app to log the kid’s pee and identify patterns.

Pricing has yet to be finalized.

