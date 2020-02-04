KRON4 Morning Buzz: Patrick Mahomes goes to Disney World

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – there’s no place like home for the 49ers, and he’s not in Kansas anymore – Patrick Mahomes goes to Disney World.

The 49ers may have lost Super Bowl LIV but they arrived back home in the Bay Area to cheers and open arms on Monday.

Fans said they’re already looking forward to the new season and the chance for another Super Bowl.

He’s not in Kansas anymore – Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes celebrates his Super Bowl win at Walt Disney World Resort.

While there, he talked about how surreal it was to be at the most magical place on earth after winning the Super Bowl and also credited his teammates after being able to come back in three straight games.

