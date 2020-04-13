KRON4 Morning Buzz: People turning to religion during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jews and non-Jews participated in the Saturday Night Seder over the weekend, raising $2 million for ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.
But they also raised a lot of hope.
Why do some people turn to religion in the worst times?
Dr. Ruth White, a clinical associate professor at USC, shares her take in the video above.
