KRON4 Morning Buzz: People turning to religion during pandemic

Morning Buzz

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jews and non-Jews participated in the Saturday Night Seder over the weekend, raising $2 million for ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

But they also raised a lot of hope.

Why do some people turn to religion in the worst times?

Dr. Ruth White, a clinical associate professor at USC, shares her take in the video above.

