KRON4 Morning Buzz: PGA Championship Round 2

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s round 2 of the PGA Championship in San Francisco.

The best golfers in the world will hit the links again at TPC Harding Park Friday morning.

KRON4’s Will Tran is live at the course with a look at the leader board. Check it out in the video above!

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News