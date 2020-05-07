KRON4 Morning Buzz: Pro sports leagues plan for return post-coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As states push to reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some professional sports leagues have made announcements moving forward in the world post-virus.

In the United States, Major League Baseball canceled spring training and delayed its start date, which was supposed to be March 26.

In basketball news, the NBA says it will reopen some team practice facilities for individual workouts as early as May 8 in areas where governments have relaxed stay-at-home restrictions. The Warriors on Thursday announced it would NOT be practicing today.

Meanwhile the NFL says it expects to kick off the season in September, but that could change. League and club facilities remain closed.

Check out your latest update in the video above.

Latest Stories: