KRON4 Morning Buzz: Quarantine cooking shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With restaurants mostly closed and people looking for ways to spruce up their home-cooked meals during the coronavirus crisis, who better to trust than experienced cooks i.e. celebrities?

Many celebs have stepped up to the task and are sharing tips and tricks online via social media to help you up your game.

The latest to join the ranks of Amy Schumer, Chrissy Teigen, and Martha Stewart is comedian Jim Gaffigan, whose new show recently premiered on YouTube. It’s a spoof on Food Network shows and if you’re looking for more simple foods like toast or hot dogs, Jim’s got you covered.

Check it out in the video above.

