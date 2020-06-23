KRON4 Morning Buzz: Racing racism

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – officials are investigating after a staff member at Sonoma Raceway found what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree over the weekend.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, issuing a statement saying the raceway “takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”

Right now, the raceway is reviewing surveillance and working with the sheriff’s office to find out who did this.

