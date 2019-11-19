KRON4 Morning Buzz: Raiders look to pass Chiefs in standings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Raiders look to pass the Chiefs in the standings, and the 49ers are getting ready for the Packers.

Right now the Raiders are back home, winning three straight games to head into Week 12 with the Jets at 6-4. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have fallen to 6-4.

The 49ers (9-1) are getting ready to take on the Green Bay Packers (8-2) this Sunday in what many are calling the game to watch.

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable is back with the morning crew after spending some time at home – see some photos from his trip and more in the video above.

Latest News Headlines: