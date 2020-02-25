KRON4 Morning Buzz: Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – On today’s edition of the KRON4 Morning Buzz – we remember the NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, both taken too soon, as Kobe’s widow Vanessa tries to make sense of it all and his friends celebrate his life.

Kobe Bryant’s wife remembered him as a devoted father and husband who arrived early for school pickups and wrote heartfelt cards and letters.

Rob Pelinka, Bryant’s longtime agent and close friend, recalled his final texts from the NBA superstar minutes before he was killed last month in a helicopter crash. Bryant was attempting to secure an internship for the daughter of another friend who was sitting with him in the chopper.

Michael Jordan called Bryant “a little brother” and said that when he died, “a piece of me died.”

The ceremony included musical numbers by Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

The mourners included Lakers legends Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Pau Gasol. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joined Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Phil Jackson, Dwyane Wade and dozens of current NBA players. Celebrities such as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also attended.

Latest Stories: