KRON4 Morning Buzz: Remembering Kobe Bryant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – remembering NBA icon and legend Kobe Bryant, whose life was cut short Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were on his private helicopter on the way to a Mamba Academy basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks when the chopper crashed in Calabasas. No one survived.

Kobe Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, fluent speaker of multiple languages, resident of the world, and Oscar winner.

He leaves behind his wife Vanessa and three daughters, the youngest of whom was just born in June of last year.

Latest Stories: