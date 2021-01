(KRON) — Just in to the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Baseball has lost a record-breaking legend, Henry “Hank” Aaron. He was 86 years old.

In 1974, Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home-run record of 714 home runs and finally ended his career with a total of 755.

According to baseball.org, Aaron is an all-time leader in RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856).