KRON4 Morning Buzz: San Francisco goes Hollywood as movie filming takes over

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – San Francisco transforms into Hollywood as a couple reported blockbusters are being filmed in the city.

Cell phone video shows Keanu Reeves on the set of what’s reported to be “Matrix 4,” while another video shows two people doing some daredevil stunts in the sky between two high rises in the FiDi.

Some other movie buffs guessed that perhaps the next installment of “Venom” was being filmed too as photos of Tom Hardy in San Francisco also started popping up on social media.

What are your guesses?

