KRON4 Morning Buzz: Santa Clara County sports teams come home

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The San Jose Sharks are coming home.

Santa Clara County is allowing sports teams to return to play ball after previously banning them from playing in the county — which led to an exodus of teams playing home games in places like Arizona.

As of Jan. 27, 2021, the county revised its directive and welcomed athletes back with safety rules in place. Any violations will result in a suspension.

Visitors and fans can not attend the games nor the practices. Athletes are also under a strict face mask order:

“Athletes and officials must wear face coverings during practices and competitions whenever they are not actively engaged in athletic activities (for example, while on the sidelines during a competition),” according to the county.

More on the Santa Clara County sports rules here.