KRON4 Morning Buzz: See your future with FaceApp

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – who had the nerve to ghost the most famous golfer on the planet, and now you can see your future all with a new app. Plus, forget the future, man can already fly without an airplane.

It’s all the rage right now – the FaceApp photo filter, which uses AI to digitally age your face.

Everyone is going on social media to share their aged selfies, including celebrities like the Jonas Brothers, Gordon Ramsey, and even some of the Warriors like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka apparently snubbed Tiger Woods, who said he texted Kepka congratulations and asked to “tag along and play a practice round,” but didn’t hear back.

Koepka said he snubbed Woods because he doesn’t practice.

In out-of-this-world news, a man showed off some cutting-edge technology as he was caught on camera flying over a crowd on a jet-powered flying board during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.