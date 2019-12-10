KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Willams’ smashed racket sells for $20K

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Williams smashed racket from the US Open sells at auction.

The rackets sold for more than $20,000.

Someone grabbed and ate the banana art that sold for $120,000. Luckily there were more where that came from.

The artist made another one that sold $150,000.

Looking for some great gift ideas this holiday season for a person who already has everything, maybe these will inspire you: A dog swing, a cheese printer, or a snack hat.

Now, these are not real products, they are gag boxes that you can put a real gift inside.