Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Willams’ smashed racket sells for $20K

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Williams smashed racket from the US Open sells at auction.

The rackets sold for more than $20,000. 

Someone grabbed and ate the banana art that sold for $120,000. Luckily there were more where that came from. 

The artist made another one that sold $150,000. 

Looking for some great gift ideas this holiday season for a person who already has everything, maybe these will inspire you: A dog swing, a cheese printer, or a snack hat. 

Now, these are not real products, they are gag boxes that you can put a real gift inside.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News