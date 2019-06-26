KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Williams scores Wheaties cereal box cover

(CNN) — She’s got a legendary serve and now tennis champion Serena Williams is serving up the breakfast of champions!

She’s the latest to grace the cover of Wheaties’ iconic orange cereal box.

Wheaties took to Twitter to announce the history-making cover, saying “She’s an athlete. She’s a fashion designer. She’s a philanthropist. She’s a mother. Serena Williams is a champion.”

Williams has established herself as one of the greatest tennis players of all time – with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles along with four Olympic gold medals.

The limited edition Wheaties box will in stores across the country over the next several weeks.