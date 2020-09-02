KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Williams sets record

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Both Williams sisters played in the US Open on Tuesday — one set a record, and the other ended in defeat.

Serena Williams broke a record as she won her 102nd US Open match, tying with Chris Evert. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, according to Associated Press. Venus lost for the first time in 22 appearances on Tuesday.

